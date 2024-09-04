Mchunu: Measures in place to address SA’s extortion levels
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
Police
Police Minister Senzo Mchunu says his department's putting measures in place to address the escalating levels of extortion in the country.
"We have initiated signing of corporate agreements with provincial and local governments, with operational plans all seeking to integrate our resources against crime. Currently, the operational plan is being rolled out in the Western Cape."
Mchunu was addressing the National Assembly yesterday on government's response to the surge in extortion cases.
He revealed that four provinces including KZN have the highest crime levels.
Mchunu says the Department's operational plan will involve Community Policing Forums and Private Security companies.
"Eastern Cape has agreed on the operational plan and it is currently being rolled out. We are meeting Gauteng on Thursday. Next will be KZN on the 19th and 20th of this month."
