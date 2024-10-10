Security boosted at 114 matric exam centres to curb cheating

Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka says they have identified and will monitor 114 high-risk exam venues, with Umgungundlovu, Pinetown and uMkhanyakude topping the list.

Speaking in Westville, the MEC outlined the province's state of readiness for the National Senior Certificate papers, which get underway on 21 October.





He has urged pupils to use their study time wisely.

"Learners should use this time to revise their work, attempt previous examination papers and consult with their teachers. It's also an opportunity for schools to deal with common challenges and expose learners to effective study methods to help them understand all levels of questioning in line with the standards of the National Senior Certificate Examinations."





