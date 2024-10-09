KZN aiming for 90% matric pass rate

It's hoping for no less than a 90 per cent pass rate from the provincial Class of 2024.





On Wednesday, MEC Sipho Hlomuka spoke at Westville Boys High School on the state of readiness for exams.

He said that while the target is always 100 per cent, some factors make it difficult to pass all pupils in the system.





READ: All systems go for Class of ’24 final exams

"It would still be a great improvement from the 2023 National Senior Certificate result. Driven by the 90 per cent minimum target, the province plans accountability for all schools which obtain 40 per cent or below."

Hlomukasaid there are 120 question papers, which total 30 million prints for 103 distribution and collection centres.

Over 178,000 candidates will sit for their first paper later this month.

Exam results will be released on 16 January.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)