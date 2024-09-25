Gwarube: Education sector in a financial crisis

She earlier revealed that with budget cuts to the department seven provinces will not be able to cover their annual expenses in the next four years.







The minister briefed the media on the effects budget cuts have had on the sector in Johannesburg today.





"These budget pressures are not just a recent occurrence but they've been years in the making due to mismanagement across government which is now affecting the frontline services."





"These budget pressures are not just numbers on spread sheets but they translate to fewer teachers, fewer admin support staff. Teachers spend more time on admin work thereby reducing leading and teaching time," says Gwarube.





The minister's requested an urgent meeting with the Finance Minister to discuss possible solutions to the issue.





"The budget shortfall for the education sector is sitting between just over 70 billion to a 118 billion rand over the medium term period. That's what we are looking at without projections if we continue without the current funding bracket."