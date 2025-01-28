Search underway for missing man at Scottburgh Beach

According to eyewitnesses, the 21-year-old went missing at Scottburgh Point Main Beach on Monday night.

The National Sea Rescue Institute says divers are currently in the water searching for the man.

Spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the victim is from the aMahlongwa area.

"An NSRI Rocky Bay crewman had raised the alarm following eyewitness reports.

“A Police helicopter joined in an extensive air, sea and shoreline search, where Police divers, assisted by NSRI Rocky Bay, are continuing in ongoing search efforts.

"Thoughts, care and compassion are with the family of the missing young man in this difficult time," said Lambinon.

