Search for boy enters 4th day at uMgababa Beach
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
A search for a young boy who
was presumed to have drowned has entered it is the fourth day at a beach in
uMgababa on the South Coast.
It is understood the teen got caught in rip currents while swimming at uMnini beach, an unprotected beach.
"The search led by Metro Search and Rescue had to be confined to a shoreline search due to the brown water that came through on Monday, due to the southwest wind."
Dhaya Sewduth from Lifesaving South Africa revealed that KwaZulu-Natal recorded nine out of 27 drownings last in December, the highest in the country.
READ: Lifesaving SA calls for more water safety education
He says the increasing number of incidents, particularly among young people, is alarming.
"Lifesaving South Africa extends compassion and prayers to the family of lost members and urges that if there are no lifeguards or if it is a non-bathing beach, then swimming in the ocean should not be undertaken rather swim at beaches where there are no lifeguards on duty."
