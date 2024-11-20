Search for teen missing at Ansteys Beach
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
A search is underway for a teenager presumed to have drowned at Ansteys Beach on the Bluff in Durban.
A search is underway for a teenager presumed to have drowned at Ansteys Beach on the Bluff in Durban.
According to Lifesaving South Africa, the teen was swimming with a group of friends on Tuesday despite the beach being closed due to high E. coli levels.
It says the 18-year-old was swept out to sea during the tail end of a spring high tide cycle.
READ: Two drownings on KZN south coast
Lifesaving SA has again urged people only to swim when and where lifeguards are on duty.
At the weekend, authorities responded to two separate fatal drownings on the south coast.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Pickleball: What is the sport sweeping South Africa?
Pickleball is soaring in SA lately but what exactly is this sport all ab...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago
-
Smash-and-grab alert: Keep yourself safe this holiday season
Smash-and-grab crimes are rising. We’ve found some tips to help you avoi...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago