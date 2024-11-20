 Search for teen missing at Ansteys Beach
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Search for teen missing at Ansteys Beach

Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

A search is underway for a teenager presumed to have drowned at Ansteys Beach on the Bluff in Durban. 

Search continues for man who disappeared at Margate beach
Supplied

According to Lifesaving South Africa, the teen was swimming with a group of friends on Tuesday despite the beach being closed due to high E. coli levels.

 

It says the 18-year-old was swept out to sea during the tail end of a spring high tide cycle. 


READ: Two drownings on KZN south coast

 

Lifesaving SA has again urged people only to swim when and where lifeguards are on duty.

 

At the weekend, authorities responded to two separate fatal drownings on the south coast.



Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.