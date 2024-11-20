Search for teen missing at Ansteys Beach

According to Lifesaving South Africa, the teen was swimming with a group of friends on Tuesday despite the beach being closed due to high E. coli levels.

It says the 18-year-old was swept out to sea during the tail end of a spring high tide cycle.





READ: Two drownings on KZN south coast

Lifesaving SA has again urged people only to swim when and where lifeguards are on duty.

At the weekend, authorities responded to two separate fatal drownings on the south coast.









Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)