Search resumes for missing teen on south coast

They responded to Pennington Beach on Wednesday, where four boys were reportedly swept out to sea at the unprotected bathing area.

The National Sea Rescue Institute says three teens were rescued by a bystander and required no further medical care.

Spokesperson Craig Lambinon says rough seas led to the search being called off on Wednesday afternoon.

"Umdoni lifeguards had entered the water to search for the missing teenager, with shoreline search efforts being conducted by NSRI, IPSS, security officers and police, but there remain no signs of the missing teenager."





Meanwhile, a missing diver's been found safe after she disappeared off the shore of Port Shepstone.

Lambinon says the 59-year-old Spanish woman was on a dive tour at Protea Banks.

"During an extensive sea and air search, in 4 to 5-meter swells and strong North Easterly winds, the rescue crew on the helicopter spotted the lady adrift in the water at 12:19 - they had noticed her from the frantic waving of her arms.





"The lady had been adrift for over 3 hours. She was located nine nautical miles from where she had gone missing, and she was five nautical miles offshore of Trafalgar."





