 Search for missing Port Shepstone teenager continues
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Search for missing Port Shepstone teenager continues

Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

A search for a missing teenager has entered its second day in Port Shepstone, on the south coast.

Search for missing Port Shepstone teenager continues
supplied

Rescue workers say they responded to a drowning call at Sea Park Beach on Sunday.

 

The National Sea Rescue Institute's Craig Lambinon says it is believed the 18-year-old got caught in rip currents while swimming.

 READ: Businessman shot dead in Umhlanga

“An NSRI rescue craft JetRib was towed to the scene with our NSRI rescue vehicle while NSRI rescue swimmers, the SA Police Services, Med-Evac ambulance services and Police Search and Rescue responded. Police Search and Rescue are continuing in an ongoing search.”


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 3

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.