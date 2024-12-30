Search for missing Port Shepstone teenager continues

Rescue workers say they responded to a drowning call at Sea Park Beach on Sunday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute's Craig Lambinon says it is believed the 18-year-old got caught in rip currents while swimming.

“An NSRI rescue craft JetRib was towed to the scene with our NSRI rescue vehicle while NSRI rescue swimmers, the SA Police Services, Med-Evac ambulance services and Police Search and Rescue responded. Police Search and Rescue are continuing in an ongoing search.”





