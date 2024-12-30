Businessman shot dead in Umhlanga

Shailen Singh, believed to be the owner of a truck and security company, was allegedly ambushed in the parking lot in Meridian Drive on Sunday.

SAPS KZN spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda says the victim was in his vehicle when the incident occurred.

READ: Two dead in N2 crash near Spaghetti Junction

"Information at this stage suggest that the victim was seated in his vehicle when suspect opened fire at him, killing him instantly. The unknown number of suspects are said to have fled from the scene in two vehicles."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here





We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)