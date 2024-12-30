 Businessman shot dead in Umhlanga
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

Police are investigating a case of murder after a businessman was gunned down in Umhlanga, north of Durban. 

Shailen Singh, believed to be the owner of a truck and security company, was allegedly ambushed in the parking lot in Meridian Drive on Sunday.

 

SAPS KZN spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda says the victim was in his vehicle when the incident occurred.

"Information at this stage suggest that the victim was seated in his vehicle when suspect opened fire at him, killing him instantly. The unknown number of suspects are said to have fled from the scene in two vehicles."

