RTMC on scene of deadly Van Reenen’s Pass crash
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
The Road Traffic Management Corporation says its members are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of 18 people in KZN.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation says its members are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of 18 people in KZN.
Five children were amongst those killed in the collision on the N3 between Van Reenens Pass and Tugela Plaza on Monday night.
A baby is the sole survivor and remains in a critical condition.
The SA Weather Service has warned about wet weather conditions for most of the country this week.
READ: Probe launched into horror Van Reenen's Pass crash
RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane says drivers must remember to reduce their speed, increase following distance, and keep their lights on.
"It is believed the accident happened in misty conditions. The exact cause is not known, and members of RTMC are on site investigating to determine what happened."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Psychic Die Siener's 2025 predictions for Stacey and J Sbu
Ready for a glimpse into 2025? Stacey and J Sbu sat down with Die Siener...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
‘Fan-tastic’ beach man leaves locals gobsmacked
A man enjoying the breeze from an electric fan while on the beach has le...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago