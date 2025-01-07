RTMC on scene of deadly Van Reenen’s Pass crash

Five children were amongst those killed in the collision on the N3 between Van Reenens Pass and Tugela Plaza on Monday night.

A baby is the sole survivor and remains in a critical condition.

The SA Weather Service has warned about wet weather conditions for most of the country this week.





RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane says drivers must remember to reduce their speed, increase following distance, and keep their lights on.

"It is believed the accident happened in misty conditions. The exact cause is not known, and members of RTMC are on site investigating to determine what happened."





