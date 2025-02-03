Search continues for teen at Umzumbe Beach

Sea rescuers, the NSRI, say the boy and four others were swimming at the south coast beach on Sunday, when they began to struggle.

"A search continued for the missing teenager but despite extensive search efforts there remains no signs of the teenager who had disappeared underwater after reportedly being swept off a sand bank by waves and then caught in rip currents," says spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

He says two of those in distress were the teen's family members who had tried to rescue him.

READ: Search underway for missing man at Scottburgh Beach

Tragically, one person died.

"Paramedics assisted with resuscitation efforts on the 36-year-old man. Sadly, he was declared deceased on the scene.

"A man, age 40, was suffered non-fatal drowning symptoms. He was transported to hospital in a serious condition," says Lambinon.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)