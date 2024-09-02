 Search continues for missing man in Tugela River
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi

The search for a man who went missing in Mandeni, north of Durban, will continue on Monday.

"It was around 4 pm when we received a call from someone who was going missing while crossing the river. 


"We were on scene shortly after 5 pm, and at 7.30 last night, the search was called off due to the fading light, and that section of the river is quite dangerous."

 

She says the search was expanded to different parts of the river.

 

"First thing this morning, SAPS Search and Rescue divers entered the section of the river where he was last seen.



Unfortunately, they've had no successful results as yet, so they have now moved the search downriver using small boats. We have members patrolling the side of the river in search of him."

