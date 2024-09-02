21 killed in three separate crashes in KZN

Twenty-one people lost their lives in three separate crashes in the province over the weekend.

Twelve were killed in a head-on collision in Greytown on Saturday.

In northern KZN, six people died when a taxi transporting members of the MK party's women's wing to Nkandla - overturned and burst into flames.

Three people, including a child, died in a collision in KwaDukuza.

Duma will brief the media on Monday on his department's plans for the victims' families.

"It has been a terrible accident weekend in KZN,” the MEC said.

“We are working closer with SAPS, working closer as the Department of Transport. We'll be visiting the families. They saw that we can assist because of the policy: where there are more than five people involved in an accident, the department will come on board."

