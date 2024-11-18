Search continues for man who disappeared at Margate beach





It is believed he and a woman got caught up in rip currents while swimming on Saturday.

The NSRI managed to rescue the woman, but efforts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.

Spokesperson Craig Lambinon says divers are back in the water today searching for the man.

"If you are caught in rip currents, do not panic; stay afloat, moving your arms and legs in a circular movement, treading water and using the air in your lungs for flotation. Shout for help.

“Move, swim across the beachfront until you are free of the rip current and use the incoming waves to get back to shore. We are appealing to bathers to swim at beaches protected by lifeguards. Do not drink alcohol when you go swimming."

