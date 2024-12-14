Lifesaving SA calls for more water safety education

At least three people lost their lives in incidents in KZN this week, including at Wedge Beach in Durban central and Umdloti.

Lifesaving SA's Mzi Mayedwa says more water safety awareness and education can help prevent tragedies.

He has also encouraged parents to invest in swimming lessons for their children.

READ: Another drowning at Durban beach

"The other issue that leads to drownings is the lack of understanding around the risks involved when swimming at the beach. For instance, we have what we call rip currents that are very dangerous. They always lead to drownings," he said.

"Most of the time the highest number of drownings involve children aged one to 14 years, as well as young adults. It is important to teach your children how to swim, it’s never too late."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)