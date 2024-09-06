Scores of undocumented migrants arrested in Durban’s Point area

The raid was conducted by metro police and Home Affairs officials in the early hours of Friday morning.

The operation targeted hijacked buildings and illegal immigration in Point.

The eThekwini Metro Police Department says out of the 56 detained, 53 are undocumented.

They say some of them were found in possession of drugs, including heroin and cocaine, as well as electric cables.





Another person was arrested for allegedly employing migrants who are here illegally, while two others have been taken in for theft and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

It comes a week after over 100 undocumented foreign nationals were nabbed in an operation by police in the same area.

That operation was also focused on illegally occupied buildings, among other things.





