Scorching temperatures across KZN, thunderstorm warning

The SA Weather Service has issued an advisory for high temperatures and discomfort- from today to tomorrow, with temperatures in Maritzburg and Richards Bay expected to reach a high of 40 degrees.





Durban's expected to reach 35 degrees, Ladysmith 36 and Ulundi 38





Forecaster Ayanda Nsele has advised on how to avoid the heat.





READ: Traffic to pick up as holidaymakers return home





"The expected temperatures coupled with humidity - along the coast you can expect heat cramps, heat exhaustion and an increased likelihood of wildfires. Stay clear of sun exposure, hydrate as much as possible as well as wear protective clothing."





The SA Weather Service has issued a Yellow Level One warning for severe thunderstorms with strong damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours over the south-western parts of KZN today.





A Yellow Level Four warning has been issued for disruptive rainfall leading to flooding, damage to infrastructure and mud-based houses over parts of the province from Sunday afternoon until Monday.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)