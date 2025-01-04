Scorching heat and humidity alerts grip KZN

Forecasters have issued an advisory for extremely uncomfortable conditions over the eastern region on Saturday.

The province is already baking.

Durban is climbing to a high of 35°C.

Pietermaritzburg and Richards Bay will hit 40°C.

The weather office has warned residents in KZN though to brace for a yellow level 4 storm.

READ: Scorching temperatures across KZN, thunderstorm warning

Disruptive rainfall is expected to lash parts of KZN starting on Sunday afternoon.

Forecaster Samkelo Thwala says the showers could continue until Monday, potentially leading to flooded roads and settlements.

She says a 60 to 80 per cent chance of rainfall is expected in several provinces including KZN and the Eastern Cape.

"The rainfall distribution on Monday is anticipated to remain scattered over the central and eastern parts of the country. These conditions will most likely be accompanied by persistent, disruptive rainfall and localised flooding.

"This will be over the North West, Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the western part of Limpopo."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)