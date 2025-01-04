Scorching heat and humidity alerts grip KZN
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The scorching heat is the talking point in KZN
with yellow warnings and a high humidity alert on the weather charts.
The scorching heat is the talking point in KZN with yellow warnings and a high humidity alert on the weather charts.
Forecasters have issued an advisory for extremely uncomfortable conditions over the eastern region on Saturday.
The province is already baking.
Durban is climbing to a high of 35°C.
Pietermaritzburg and Richards Bay will hit 40°C.
The weather office has warned residents in KZN though to brace for a yellow level 4 storm.
READ: Scorching temperatures across KZN, thunderstorm warning
Disruptive rainfall is expected to lash parts of KZN starting on Sunday afternoon.
Forecaster Samkelo Thwala says the showers could continue until Monday, potentially leading to flooded roads and settlements.
She says a 60 to 80 per cent chance of rainfall is expected in several provinces including KZN and the Eastern Cape.
"The rainfall distribution on Monday is anticipated to remain scattered over the central and eastern parts of the country. These conditions will most likely be accompanied by persistent, disruptive rainfall and localised flooding.
"This will be over the North West, Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the western part of Limpopo."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Cape Town dudes show-off ‘braai-lliant’ oven hack
Because who needs a braai stand when you've got an oven and a whole lot ...Stacey & J Sbu 17 hours ago
-
Master the art of leave: Turn 15 days into 38 in 2025
Did you know you can turn 15 days of leave into 38 days of adventure in ...Stacey & J Sbu 21 hours ago