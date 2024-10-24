Scopa hears eThekwini yet to start disciplinaries for R400m housing project
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has voiced frustration over the slow pace of dealing with alleged corruption in a social housing project in Phoenix.
The Special Investigating Unit briefed the committee on Wednesday on its investigations into the development that cost eThekwini some R400 million.
KZN head Nosipho Jama said in 2022, the SIU submitted several criminal and disciplinary referrals, including an assets seizure request.
She said the city has not yet started any disciplinary processes.
"Where we found that there was a specific or direct link, we then proceed by registering a criminal case, but no one has been charged thus far.
"We are still awaiting the outcomes of the municipality financial disciplinary board, that was what we were told that they are still making their review then they will tell us when we are required to assist with testifying."
Jama said they found evidence of corruption in some officials' bank statements.
"We found that some of the developers were paying gratification to officials. There is one positive matter where we have directly linked payments from developers to one official, that is the same developer we are referring for blacklisting."
