More arrests expected after Mtubatuba fake licence disc syndicate bust
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Anti-corruption officials are on the hunt for
more arrests following a bust on a fake licence disc syndicate in Mtubatuba.
The Hawks nabbed four suspects and seized operator cards and discs at a house on Monday.
Phones, laptops, and cash believed to have been used in transactions were also confiscated.
Investigators believe the group is responsible for supplying a large number of fake discs to tipper truck operators in the region.
Simon Zwane, who is with the Road Traffic Management Corporation, says many previously discontinued trucks were found to have been operating illegally and bypassing roadworthy checks.
"We expect more people to be arrested. We will not even hesitate to arrest some of the truck owners who have benefited from this.
"We know that instead of paying the required R15,000 to renew a disc for the tipper truck, they have been paying R1,500 to this syndicate and then they get a fake one. So, we are still downloading this information, and we will be following up on it."
