Schreiber: More needed to tighten border controls

While the Border Management Authority has made some progress, he believes tighter controls are needed at the country's 71 ports of entry.

"It is my desire to see more funding for the BMA so that we can implore both more personnel and technology to secure and manage our borders, but in the meantime, we will continue to work collaboratively with all stakeholders in the border environment."

Schreiber delivered the ministry's report on their operations during the festive season in Pretoria on Friday morning.





He said over five million travellers were welcomed into the country.

The minister acknowledged concerns over suspected border inefficiencies - but he said their work speaks for itself.

"Including the 215 per cent increase in successful prevention of illegal crossings came despite the additional pressures generated at the Lebombo border post by the situation in Mozambique."





