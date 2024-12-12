 SA govt to watch ‘every move’ at ports of entry
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

Some ports of entry are getting a security boost thanks to drones and body cameras.

"No longer will it be the case that people can move around without us having eyes on them,” said Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber on Wednesday. 


He said that's how they'll be improving security over the festive season, and that they'll have eyes in the sky at five ports of entry. 


Border officials will be kitted out with bodycams to curb corruption. 


The minister was speaking at the Lebombo port of entry in Mpumalanga, where the first set of drones were tested. 


"We want to send a clear message to people who violate South Africa's immigration laws, that for the very first time you won't even know we are seeing you. We are above you, we are around you and we are watching on infringements on the borderline."

