School feeding scheme will dry up due to nonpayment – warns KZN suppliers
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
Suppliers to KZN’s school feeding scheme have accused the provincial education department of misleading the public about outstanding payments.
Last week, they warned the delay in payments to them could leave thousands of pupils in the province without school meals from Monday.
The National School Nutrition Programme Service Providers Association says suppliers in KZN have not been paid since June.
It has dismissed comments by KZN Education that it has been engaging with them over their concerns.
The department’s Muzi Mahlambi says those who have not received what is due to them did not submit their invoices on time. He also says some of the providers have unresolved disputes with schools.
However, Mahlambi has assured suppliers that they will be paid soon.
"We are intervening as a province, there are measures being put in place to process those payments. It's a matter that's been attended to and we are in talks with the association so, we don't foresee a situation where there's not going to be a provision of nutrition to our learners."
Action SA has reacted to the situation, with party’s provincial chair Zwakele Mncwango calling it worrisome.
"This is a major concern and a blow to our learners, mainly those who are poor and rely on this nutrition programme. What's more concerning, is that we wrote to the MEC and demanded answers and the MEC ignored our letters, not even explaining as to what the department is doing to address the situation,” said Mncwango.
