KZN school feeding scheme suppliers ‘not informed’ of budget shortfall

Early this week, KZN Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka made the announcement while tabling his departmental budget.

In his speech, he acknowledged that the approved budget allocation for the programme is insufficient.





READ: Extra budget for KZN School Nutrition Programme 'will resolve some issues'

He said the total budget needed is over R2.3 billion rand.

The school nutrition programme feeds more than 2.4 million children in KZN.

The KwaZulu-Natal Nutrition Business Forum's Lindani Matiwane says they are severely financially strained with the current budget.





ALSO READ: Jobless KZN teachers bemoan provincial education budget

"We have never been given an opportunity to speak to the new MEC since his arrival. The last MEC that we spoke to was the previous one.

“The ethics of the department aren’t good. I believe they could have engaged with us and try to come up with some other possible means."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)