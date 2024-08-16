KZN school feeding scheme suppliers ‘not informed’ of budget shortfall
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
A forum that represents food suppliers under the KZN National School Nutrition Programme says it was not informed of an R92 million shortfall in the provincial budget.
Early this week, KZN Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka made the announcement while tabling his departmental budget.
In his speech, he acknowledged that the approved budget allocation for the programme is insufficient.
He said the total budget needed is over R2.3 billion rand.
The school nutrition programme feeds more than 2.4 million children in KZN.
The KwaZulu-Natal Nutrition Business Forum's Lindani Matiwane says they are severely financially strained with the current budget.
"We have never been given an opportunity to speak to the new MEC since his arrival. The last MEC that we spoke to was the previous one.
“The ethics of the department aren’t good. I believe they could have engaged with us and try to come up with some other possible means."
