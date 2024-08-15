Jobless KZN teachers bemoan provincial education budget

On Tuesday, Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka outlined the details of the department's nearly R63 billion budget in the provincial legislature.

Hlomuka said 80% of the budget will be spent on employee compensation.





READ: Buthelezi: Water waste costing KZN billions

The MEC revealed that out of the 107,503 approved posts, 99,261 were filled by June, with 87% of the appointments being teacher posts.

He says that in order to be more transparent, they've decided to advertise vacant level one educator posts, adding an advert that will soon be released to enable qualified unemployed educators to apply.





However, unemployed teachers who have been camping outside the department's offices in Pietermaritzburg have accused the department of not addressing their grievances.





ALSO READ: Simelane warns of impact of budget cuts on KZN health services

"We, as unemployed educators, are not happy about his budget. Most of his budget will go to the PPN teachers. Those teachers who are staying at home are getting paid,” said one teacher.

"What about PLI educators? There is absolutely nothing for us. We are still going to be teaching at home. We need jobs. We went to school and studied, but in the end, we were sitting at home with our degrees. This is not fair.”





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)