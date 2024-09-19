Scandal-hit Aryan Benevolent Home to shut down

It says the decision was made after the MEC of Social Development made what it calls a series of 'baseless' and malicious statements to the media.

MEC Mbali Shinga visited the home in the south of Durban in July following allegations of child abuse.

She set up a team led by her head of department to probe the claims.

She told Newswatch on Tuesday that the report into the investigation had been presented to the ABH board.

The MEC said they found there had been physical and emotional abuse - adding some of it was confirmed by the children.





But Aryan Benevolent Home CEO Ray Naguran says Shinga's statements are false and damaging.

He says they've misrepresented their work and intentions.

"These baseless claims, which were publicised in the media, have seriously undermined the credibility of our organisation and the dedicated work of our volunteers. We find these accusations disheartening given the commitment of our board, composed of entirely unpaid volunteers, to the welfare and wellbeing of vulnerable children in our care.

"The comments have created an environment of mistrust, and that affects not only our organisation but also the children who rely on us."

Naguran says they've formally notified the department about the closure, which will take place within 90 days.

He says they are working with authorities to transfer the children to alternative care facilities.





