Damning Aryan Benevolent Home report reveals abuse at facility

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Mbali Shinga visited the Aryan Benevolent Home in July after the claims came to light.

It was alleged some of the children had been beaten with wet towels, among other things.

A team led by the Head of the Department of Social Development began an investigation.





MEC Shinga says the findings were presented to the ABH board.

She says the abuse has been confirmed by the children.

It was also found that they had been served non-nutritional meals, and some endured emotional abuse as well as religious intolerance.

Shinga says ABH is home to at least 102 children aged between seven and 11 years from different backgrounds.





"It also had some recommendations because they need to work on those things, of course, assisted by Social Development. Other matters for instance is the issue of child care workers beating up children, some matters are with the SAPS.

"We found that workers were not checked against the sexual offences register. There is actually a lot, but we have given them a chance to correct and to report to us once they have done."





