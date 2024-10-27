SAWS warns of severe thunderstorms, damaging winds in KZN

There is a 60% chance of rain expected over most parts of KZN on Sunday afternoon.

Forecaster Siphesihle Dlamini says there is also a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms.

"That is expected over most parts of KZN, except the north-eastern part which includes the areas of Mbazwana there, as well as Phongola is also included."

There is a level 2 warning for damaging winds over the extreme parts of western KZN on Sunday.

The weather office warns that this could be problematic for high-sided vehicles due to crosswinds.

Dlamini says the wet weather will continue until Monday.

"We are still expecting some showers and thundershowers tomorrow [Monday]. There's a 30% to 60% chance of rain, mostly in the eastern parts, going to the north-eastern parts of the province."





