SAWS warns of excessive lightning, damaging winds in KZN

The South African Weather Service has issued a heavy thunderstorm warning for these places, as well as Dannhauser and eDumbe.

Forecaster Thandiwe Gumede says excessive lightning, strong damaging winds and hail are expected to lash KZN's north-western parts from the afternoon under the level 2 alert.

"Avoid being outdoors during this time. Try and keep a safe distance if you are on the road as your viability might be reduced quite significantly."





She says motorists, residents, and those with livestock need to take the warning seriously.

"Move your livestock to safer places, and they may be in danger of lightning that is expected and in danger of flying debris as a result of the strong damaging winds."





