Bus driver arrested after deadly crash in Port Shepstone

The vehicle carrying more than 33 passengers, was travelling to Durban from the Eastern Cape, when it overturned on the N2 on Saturday.

26 people were hurt, seven suffered critical injuries.

KZN Transport’s Ndabezinhle Sibiya says a preliminary report found the bus may have been unroadworthy.

READ: KZN MEC calls for action against looters at crash sites

He says the injured passengers were transported to public health facilities in the Ugu district.

"The driver of the bus has been taken to Margate Police station to face charges of capable homicide.

“The bus will be kept at the RTI offices in Port Shepstone for further examination.

He MEC (Sboniso Duma) has emphasised that the department will come hard on anyone found to have violated traffic regulations."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)