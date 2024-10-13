Bus driver arrested after deadly crash in Port Shepstone
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
A driver of a bus that crashed killing four people near Port Shepstone,
has been arrested.
The vehicle carrying more than 33 passengers, was travelling to Durban from the Eastern Cape, when it overturned on the N2 on Saturday.
26 people were hurt, seven suffered critical injuries.
KZN Transport’s Ndabezinhle Sibiya says a preliminary report found the bus may have been unroadworthy.
He says the injured passengers were transported to public health facilities in the Ugu district.
"The driver of the bus has been taken to Margate Police station to face charges of capable homicide.
“The bus will be kept at the RTI offices in Port Shepstone for further examination.
He MEC (Sboniso Duma) has emphasised that the department will come hard on anyone found to have violated traffic regulations."
