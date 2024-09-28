SAWS: Thunderstorm, heavy rains warning for KZN

The SA Weather Service has issued a warning for damaging winds over the north-western parts of the province today.

A Yellow level two warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, excessive lightning and heavy rains over the midlands and northern interior tomorrow.

Snow has also been predicted for the southern Drakensberg on Monday and Tuesday.

In a statement, KZN Cogta says major routes across the province are not anticipated to face any disruptions due to the weather conditions.

READ: KZN Transport officials prepared for predicted snow

Wiseman Dlamini is a forecaster with the SA Weather Service.

"Very slight snowfall, we are expecting it over our southern Drakensburg which is part of Harry Gwala District but in the mountains and for now there is no warning being issued, at this stage it does not warrant any warning to be issued but to mention that again you might need to be cautious with regards to rain that we are expecting in KZN staring on Sunday and also on Monday."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)