SAWS: Thunderstorm, heavy rains warning for KZN
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
KZN Disaster Management says teams have been deployed to
parts of the province that are expected to be hit by heavy rains tomorrow.
The SA Weather Service has issued a warning for damaging winds over the north-western parts of the province today.
A Yellow level two warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, excessive lightning and heavy rains over the midlands and northern interior tomorrow.
Snow has also been predicted for the southern Drakensberg on Monday and Tuesday.
In a statement, KZN Cogta says major routes across the province are not anticipated to face any disruptions due to the weather conditions.
READ: KZN Transport officials prepared for predicted snow
Wiseman Dlamini is a forecaster with the SA Weather Service.
"Very slight snowfall, we are expecting it over our
southern Drakensburg which is part of Harry Gwala District but in the mountains
and for now there is no warning being issued, at this stage it does not warrant
any warning to be issued but to mention that again you might need to be
cautious with regards to rain that we are expecting in KZN staring on Sunday
and also on Monday."
