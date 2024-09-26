KZN Transport officials prepared for predicted snow
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
KZN's Transport MEC Siboniso Duma says their
officials have identified roads which may be affected by next week's predicted
snowfall.
He says the focus will be on the N3 between Harrismith Tugela Road, R617 between Kokstad and Underberg, M2 uMngeni, M3 Mooi River and other areas.
A team to escort trucks and vehicles will also be available.
The snow alert for Monday and Tuesday comes just after the province battled severe snowstorms, that led to a person dying of hypothermia on Saturday.
Thousands of motorists were trapped in knee-deep snow for almost 48-hours on the N3 near Van Reenens Pass over the weekend.
At a press briefing in Durban this morning, Siboniso Duma says the department says teams are on standby.
"Traffic officers and the RTI are already involved in the coordination of possible road closures and this time we want to just close the road on time, and we want to be strict."
