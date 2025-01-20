SASCO concerned about lack of varsity space
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
The South African Students Congress has raised concerns about whether
the country's universities have enough space for prospective students.
Thousands are expected to line up at various institutions this week seeking admission.
The Class of 2024 achieved an 87.3% pass rate, with over 337 000 earning bachelor passes.
"They are not prepared to absorb all the numbers of the bachelor passes, they have already indicated and made it clear to the public the number of spaces they have for admission," said SASCO President Alungile Kamtshe.
He wants universities to think of alternative ways to try and accommodate more students.
"We are trying to engage with the situation involving the department [Higher Education and Training] on the possibility of having online classes and the possibility of having day and night classes so that there can be an increment in the intake versus what we are already observing."
