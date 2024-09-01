 SA’s first female chief justice begins duties
Mandisa Maya has officially begun her tenure as South Africa’s first female chief justice, succeeding Raymond Zondo.

She was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and her role includes leading the Constitutional Court and the judiciary.


Her appointment follows rigorous scrutiny by the Judicial Service Commission, highlighting her qualifications and leadership.

Previously head of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Maya’s extensive judicial experience underscores her capability in this historic position. 


