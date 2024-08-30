ANC in KZN says tribalism main threat to party

It believes it may have contributed to the ANC's dismal showing in the province during the May general elections.

The party received little more than 17% of the votes in KZN, losing its majority to the MK party.

Addressing the media in Durban on Friday, provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said tribalism had taken root in the party due to a lack of political education.

He says long-standing factionalism and gatekeeping have also weakened the ANC's branches.





"It should be remembered that election campaigning was laced with extreme populism such as tribalism, identity politics and a desire for hegemonic regionalism. Others were even so bold to state publicly that they wanted an establishment of an independent Zulu Sovereign State.

"Our view is that tribalism is anti-democracy, anti-growth, anti-change, not because of the group itself but as a result of mobilisation by members of the tribe who are in the upper strata of society.

"A team of organisers will be sent to each and every branch to conduct a comprehensive audit of the life of the branch to determine its capacity to provide leadership to society."





