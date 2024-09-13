SARS: Gordhan 'modernised’ the institution

The struggle stalwart died in the hospital on Friday morning following a short battle with cancer.

He was 75.

Gordhan was appointed as SARS Commissioner in 1999 and thereafter served as finance minister in 2009.

Siphithi Sibeko from SARS says Gordon championed policies that strengthened the institution.

"Mr Gordhan ushered in and evangelised the notion that SARS exists to serve a higher purpose that enables the government to build a capable democratic state that fosters sustainable economic growth and social development for the well-being of all South Africans. He truly modernised the institution to be one that can be looked upon with pride."