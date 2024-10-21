SARB seizes R67m from ex-Steinhoff legal head

The funds will be transferred to the National Revenue Fund.

Grobler, who resigned in 2018, turned himself over to the Hawks in March and is facing fraud and racketeering charges.

He denies the charges, and he is out on R150,000 bail.

Grobler will appear in court early next year as Steinhoff also pursues civil claims against him.

