 SARB seizes R67m from ex-Steinhoff legal head
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

SARB seizes R67m from ex-Steinhoff legal head

Updated | By Bulletin

The South African Reserve Bank has seized R67 million from former Steinhoff legal head Stéhan Grobler for allegedly breaching exchange control regulations. 

Steinhoff Offices

The funds will be transferred to the National Revenue Fund.

Grobler, who resigned in 2018, turned himself over to the Hawks in March and is facing fraud and racketeering charges.

READ: Court dismisses DA's application against Ramaphosa ‘election speech’

He denies the charges, and he is out on R150,000 bail.

Grobler will appear in court early next year as Steinhoff also pursues civil claims against him.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 2

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.