SARB seizes R67m from ex-Steinhoff legal head

The South African Reserve Bank has seized R67 million from former Steinhoff legal head Stéhan Grobler for allegedly breaching exchange control regulations.
The funds will be transferred to the National Revenue Fund.
Grobler, who resigned in 2018, turned himself over to the Hawks in March and is facing fraud and racketeering charges.
He denies the charges, and he is out on R150,000 bail.
Grobler will appear in court early next year as Steinhoff also pursues civil claims against him.
