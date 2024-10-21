Court dismisses DA's application against Ramaphosa ‘election speech’
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
The Electoral Court has dismissed the DA's case against President Cyril Ramaphosa over his address to the nation ahead of the general elections.
The party dragged the president to court after his speech on the SABC on the eve of the May election.
The DA had said aspects of Ramaphosa's speech on the 26th of May contained content to bolster the ANC's prospects at the polls, which took place the following day.
The party had argued that the President had abused his position for political purposes.
It also believed he had violated the Electoral Code of Conduct.
READ: DA takes Ramaphosa to Electoral Court
On Monday, the Electoral Court ruled there was no evidence presented that showed that Ramaphosa's address influenced a single voter.
It says it is of the view that the speech did not compromise the freeness and fairness of the election, adding that the address informed the public about the election process.
The court says the president, in addressing the nation, was also carrying out his constitutional duty to promote unity among South Africans.
