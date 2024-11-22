Man critical after fall in Winklespruit

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says they have been told the victim had been working on the roof at the site in Winklespruit.





"He fell through, coming to rest about two storeys below. The man has sustained critical injuries and is currently being stabilized by advanced life support paramedics on the scene.





"An aero-medical helicopter has been activated to rapidly transport the critically injured man through a specialist private hospital in the Durban area for the further care that he requires."





