SAPS continues to shield law-abiding citizens - Mchunu
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Police Minister Senzo Mchunu says the police service continues to be the shield between law-abiding citizens, criminals, and other lawbreakers.
He addressed officers on Monday at the National Police Day commemoration at the Kings Park Athletics Stadium in Durban.
"You are the first line of defence during the day. You are the first line of defence during the night. In our fight against corruption and in our fight against lawlessness," said Mchunu.
Mchunu thanked the men and women in blue for their service.
READ: R11m raised at Police Charity Golf Day
"You, as South African police, bear an immense responsibility of ensuring peace and maintaining order and bringing justice to those who seek to undermine our nation’s security.
"Every day, you put your lives on the line, facing unimaginable danger to safeguard our communities," he added.
