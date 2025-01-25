R11m raised at Police Charity Golf Day

The event took place in Mount Edgecombe on Saturday with the aim of raising money for the South African Police Service Education Trust Fund.

The fund supports the educational needs of children whose police officer parents died in the line of duty.

“More than 100 golfers from corporate companies across the country participated in this fundraising event in KwaZulu Natal. Since its establishment in 2010, the South African Police Service Education Trust Fund has assisted and paid for the educational needs of more than 1000 children.

“More than 50 have graduated while more than 140 have matriculated,” said SAPS spokesperson, Amanda Van Wyk.

Loyiso Ngcobo is the 19-year-old son of a late Sergeant from Pinetown.

He says the initiative helps to ensure the financial burden does not fall solely on the surviving spouses.

"It is a good way to bring awareness to those who have lost their parents because it is actually a tough thing to lose a parent, especially on duty, because for some people it is quite traumatic. I am hoping more people will support this because it is quite helpful for those who are struggling,” said Ngcobo.

