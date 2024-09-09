Call for calm after KwaMashu taxi boss gunned down

He was attacked outside his home on Nogolantethe Road on Saturday night.

Police say the business owner was shot multiple times, adding that witnesses saw a vehicle speeding away.

The motive for the murder is under investigation.

KZN Transport MEC Siboniso Duma condemned the attack.





The department's spokesperson, Ndabe Sibiya, says he's also called for calm in the taxi industry.

"He has reiterated his position that there needs to be stability in the taxi industry. He will continue to work hard to turn it around and to ensure that all issues that are a source of conflict are resolved and that we will continue to work with the South African National Taxi Council as well as the associations to manage all issues."





