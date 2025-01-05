Santaco concerned over festive season taxi crashes
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
Taxi council Santaco says it is deeply
concerned about the spate of crashes involving minibus taxis over the festive
season.
Taxi council Santaco says it is deeply concerned about the spate of crashes involving minibus taxis over the festive season.
On Monday, a collision in Nkandla claimed the lives of eight family members when their vehicle overturned and rolled down an embankment.
Santaco has called on drivers to exercise more caution, as people start returning to work after the holidays.
READ: One killed, 50 injured in Ndwedwe bus crash
The council's Rebecca Phala says efforts are being made to address the safety challenges in the taxi industry.
"Santaco encourages the public to do the following: travel light to avoid overloading, plan to travel properly to avoid pressurising the drivers to speed. Santaco will maintain regular taxi rank inspections as well as road-based awareness campaigns."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Cape Town dudes show-off ‘braai-lliant’ oven hack
Because who needs a braai stand when you've got an oven and a whole lot ...Stacey & J Sbu 1 day, 22 hours ago
-
Master the art of leave: Turn 15 days into 38 in 2025
Did you know you can turn 15 days of leave into 38 days of adventure in ...Stacey & J Sbu 2 days, 2 hours ago