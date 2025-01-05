Santaco concerned over festive season taxi crashes

On Monday, a collision in Nkandla claimed the lives of eight family members when their vehicle overturned and rolled down an embankment.

Santaco has called on drivers to exercise more caution, as people start returning to work after the holidays.

The council's Rebecca Phala says efforts are being made to address the safety challenges in the taxi industry.

"Santaco encourages the public to do the following: travel light to avoid overloading, plan to travel properly to avoid pressurising the drivers to speed. Santaco will maintain regular taxi rank inspections as well as road-based awareness campaigns."

