 One killed, 50 injured in Ndwedwe bus crash
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

A woman has lost her life in a bus crash that has left at least 50 people hurt in Ndwedwe, north of Durban. 

ALS Paramedics

The driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle, which overturned, near route P100 on Saturday.

Spokesperson for ALS Paramedics, Garrith Jamieson, says a woman who is believed to have been in her sixties, suffered major injuries and died at the scene.

"The bus had approximately 100 people in it, who sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical. SAPS from Ndwedwe will be investigating further."

