One killed, 50 injured in Ndwedwe bus crash

The driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle, which overturned, near route P100 on Saturday.

Spokesperson for ALS Paramedics, Garrith Jamieson, says a woman who is believed to have been in her sixties, suffered major injuries and died at the scene.

READ: Motorists warned to drive responsibly in KZN

"The bus had approximately 100 people in it, who sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical. SAPS from Ndwedwe will be investigating further."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)