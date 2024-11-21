Sanral reopens Umbogintwini Bridge
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has reopened the N2 southbound carriageway at the Umbogintwini Bridge near Amanzimtoti.
The structure shifted earlier this month, leading to its immediate closure.
On Monday, hydraulic pumps were used to push the road back into place.
The roads agency says it will replace all the concrete bearings on the bridge as a proactive measure in late January.
At the time of the assessments, the agency said that the design of the bearings needed to be updated.
Ward councillor Andre Beegte says it's a relief that traffic is flowing there again.
"They were hoping to have it open by Friday. It is now Thursday. Good news for all road users: this afternoon will not be a three-hour ordeal again. It will probably be back to normal."
