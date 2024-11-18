Amanzimtoti N2 bridge ‘open in 3 weeks’

That's according to officials from the Department of Transport officials, who say they've been assessing and repairing critical infrastructure.

A stretch of the route was closed earlier this month after heavy rain lashed the area, partially causing a bridge over the Umbogintwini River to collapse.





The closures caused traffic nightmares, with motorists having to divert at Joyner and Prospecton roads.

Deputy Transport Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa spoke about their plans to reopen the road in Gauteng on Sunday.

"Sanral is working earnestly around the clock to ensure that within the next three weeks, we are able to open the N2 southbound because we are going into the festive season.