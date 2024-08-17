SANRAL demolishes N3 Rockdale Road bridge
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
Road agency SANRAL is advising motorists of an eleven-month closure of the Rockdale Road Bridge over the N3 near Westville.
Road agency SANRAL is advising motorists of an eleven-month closure of the Rockdale Road Bridge over the N3 near Westville.
It takes effect on Saturday until the end of July next year to allow for the demolition of the current bridge.
ALSO READ: Sanral temporarily closes King Cetshwayo Bridge on M13
It's part of major upgrades of the N3 eastbound and westbound, as well as the EB Cloete Interchange.
"We need to take that bridge down as it can’t accept the number of lanes required on the N3 beneath it. We will be demolishing it and building a new wider structure in its place,” says SANRAL’s Jason Lowe.
He urged heavy vehicles to delay trips over this period or find suitable staging areas during this timeframe to avoid major congestion.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR
Show's Stories
-
Listen to the Durban Desi Boy version of 'Man in Finance'
"I'm looking for a man in finance, trust fund, 6'5, blue eyes..." is hai...Stacey & J Sbu 1 day, 2 hours ago
-
KZN boy's arrival at his matric dance leaves everyone screaming
This is a classic example of understanding the assignment...Danny Guselli 1 day, 5 hours ago