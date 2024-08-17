SANRAL demolishes N3 Rockdale Road bridge

It takes effect on Saturday until the end of July next year to allow for the demolition of the current bridge.

ALSO READ: Sanral temporarily closes King Cetshwayo Bridge on M13





It's part of major upgrades of the N3 eastbound and westbound, as well as the EB Cloete Interchange.





"We need to take that bridge down as it can’t accept the number of lanes required on the N3 beneath it. We will be demolishing it and building a new wider structure in its place,” says SANRAL’s Jason Lowe.





He urged heavy vehicles to delay trips over this period or find suitable staging areas during this timeframe to avoid major congestion.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)