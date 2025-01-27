SANDF soldiers in DRC underequipped - analyst

"The SANDF is underfunded, under-resourced, and it doesn't have the real support logistic and otherwise from South Africa. So, our troops have been hung out to die in the Eastern DRC," said political scientist Jakkie Cilliers.

Cilliers is the founder of the Institute for Security Studies.

He has been commenting on the recent deaths of nine South African peacekeepers in the DRC last week.

They were killed during clashes with M23 rebels, who claim they've now taken over Goma, the capital of North Kivu province.

South Africa has been involved in trying to bring peace to the DRC.

The SANDF members killed on Thursday and Friday were part of a SADC force as well as the UN peacekeeping mission.

The South African National Defence Force is reportedly planning to send reinforcements in, while South Africa's ambassador to the UN has called on the M23 rebels to withdraw immediately.

Cilliers says he does not think that will work.

"What is needed is that the South African president, the head of SADC, need to sit down with Paul Kagame of Rwanda, whose troops are attacking South Africans and killing the South Africans and have a meeting to find a way forward because Rwanda effectively threw the M3s occupying the eastern portion of the Eastern DRC exporting large amount critical minerals and gold."

Cilliers explained why the rebels are in the DRC.

"Many, many armed units, organised crime units and a variety of factors involved in an area that is exceptionally rich in minerals, particularly so-called minerals for the fourth industrial revolution.

"Rwanda has been actively engaged in the Eastern DRC initially because it was pursuing people that had been responsible for the genocide in Rwanda, but over time, Rwanda has gained a significant commercial interest in the Eastern DRC," said Cilliers.

