SA urges M23 withdrawal at UN Security Council

"The international can no longer afford to simply watch as conflict in the eastern DRC continues to displace, maime and kill innocent civilians,” Ambassador Mathu Joyini said on Sunday.





He addressed the UN Security Council during an emergency meeting last night.





The M23 fighters claim to have taken control now of the city of Goma, in North Kivu province.





Joyini requested urgent action from the security council and international community to - among other things - address the root causes of the conflict.





"We cannot accept a world wherein non-state actors are armed to do the will of other states. The current situation in the eastern DRC requires decisive action from the international community led by this council."





Meanwhile. the DA has urged Minister of Defense Angie Motshekga to intervene in what it says is the worsening situation in the DRC.





Nine South African peacekeepers were killed last week in fighting between army forces and the M23 rebels.





The latest clashes in the east of the country erupted as the rebels were trying to advance towards Goma.





Officials say the South African contingent managed to push them back.





The DA's Chris Hattingh says they believe the SANDF deployment to the DRC is a crisis that is costing lives and government resources.





"President Cyril Ramaphosa sent our soldiers to combat in the DRC with a full knowledge that our troops were unprepared, inadequately supported and the mission will fail and our fiscus couldn't afford it."







The MK Party also urged the government to withdraw the SANDF from the DRC.